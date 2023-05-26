Facts

13:58 26.05.2023

Judge Stanyslav Kravchenko elected as chairman of Supreme Court

On Friday, the plenum of the Supreme Court elected Chairman of the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court Stanyslav Kravchenko as Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Among the four candidates for the post of head of the court, Kravchenko received the largest number of votes – 108 judges of the Supreme Court out of 148 present at the plenum on Friday voted for him.

Judges Albert Yezerov, Natalia Kovalenko, Ivana Mischenko scored 2, 13, 14 votes, respectively.

