SAPO opens case on fact of disclosure of data from pretrial investigation into Supreme Court corruption case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has registered criminal proceedings and launched an investigation into the disclosure of data from a pretrial investigation into the case of bribery of the former head of the Supreme Court, SAPO has reported.

"A SAPO prosecutor initiated an investigation into the criminal proceedings on the fact of disclosure of data constituting the secret of the pretrial investigation in the case against the former President of the Supreme Court and his accomplice, who were exposed as receiving unlawful benefits," the prosecutor's office said in a report on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to SAPO, on May 18, 2023, the relevant information was registered in the unified register of pretrial investigations. The legal qualification is Part 3 of Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The pretrial investigation was entrusted to the Internal Control Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," SAPO said.

SAPO said that the disclosure of legally protected information is illegal and can cause irreparable damage to the interests of the state.

"Persons who illegally disclosed materials protected by law relating to the competition for the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, confiscated during undercover investigative actions in the office of the former President of the Supreme Court, must be punished provided for by Ukrainian Law," SAPO said.

At the same time, SAPO said that information and materials obtained as part of the pretrial investigation and related to the competition for the election of members of the HQCJ will be provided at the request of the High Council of Justice. The prosecutor's office reported that such a request has already been received and is being processed by SAPO.