Facts

15:33 14.04.2023

Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

2 min read
Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the courts of the first and appellate instances in the form of a 10-year deprivation of the right to hold certain positions of a school teacher from Zhytomyr, who was found guilty of collaboration.

"In May 2022, a teacher of one of Zhytomyr schools publicly convinced colleagues and others that there was not a war on the territory of Ukraine, but a ‘special military operation’ of the armed forces of the Russian Federation ... convinced of the need to restore friendly relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, of the inability of Ukrainian troops to protect the Ukrainian people," the Supreme Court said on the Facebook page on Friday.

Also, according to the court, the teacher called the consequences of the military aggression in Bucha of Kyiv region "staged plots".

"According to the verdict of the local court, left unchanged by the Court of Appeal, the woman was sentenced for collaboration activities to punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of state and local government functions for a period of 10 years. The Supreme Court agreed with the punishment imposed," the court informs.

According to the report, the panel of judges of the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court noted the validity of the conclusion of the appellate instance that "the punishment chosen for the convicted person will correspond to its goals, namely, it will contribute to her correction and prevent her from committing new criminal offenses."

Also, the court in its decision indicated that according to Paragraph 3 of Part 1 of Article 41 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, the commission by an employee performing educational functions of an immoral offense incompatible with the continuation of this work is the basis for termination of an employment contract with an employee.

"Employees performing an educational function, in particular a teacher, an educator, should, among other things, be patriots of their homeland, active carriers of moral beliefs, since they influence the formation of the personality of students, and their behavior should be an example to follow," the court said.

Tags: #supreme_court

MORE ABOUT

18:38 27.10.2021
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

14:36 22.10.2021
Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

Secretary of Grand Chamber Kniazev elected as new head of Supreme Court

12:25 08.10.2021
Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

18:21 29.04.2021
Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

Supreme Court starts considering claims to appeal against Zelensky's decree on abolition of appointment of Constitutional Court's judges Tupytsky, Kasminin

17:49 07.04.2021
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

12:18 09.03.2021
Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

19:24 03.03.2021
Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

16:51 03.03.2021
Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

Supreme Court puts on hold lawsuit to challenge Zelensky's decree on Tupytsky removal

10:04 25.02.2021
Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

12:22 18.09.2020
Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

AD

HOT NEWS

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Constitutional Court opens proceedings on constitutionality of Agreement between Ukraine, Russia on stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine dated 2010

LATEST

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Ukraine returns bodies of 82 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Canadian Ambassador: We’re pleased to see Putin's arrest warrant, expect more decisions from ICC

Constitutional Court opens proceedings on constitutionality of Agreement between Ukraine, Russia on stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine dated 2010

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

AD
AD
AD
AD