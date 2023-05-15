There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is returning home with new defense packages.

"Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain… We are returning home with new defense packages. More new and powerful weapons for the front, more protection for our people, more political support," he said in a video address on Monday.

Zelenskyy thanked Italy for "help in protecting the lives of our people – from protecting the sky to preparing for the full restoration of Ukraine after hostilities."

"Thanks to Germany for the largest defense package: EUR 2.7 billion, Iris air defense systems of various modifications and missiles for them, guns and shells, armored vehicles... In addition, Germany will support our country for a long time. There are EUR 11 billion for this, purely for defense," he also said, adding: "Moreover, Germany takes part in the European Peace Facility, which strengthens our defense."

Zelenskyy also thanked France for "new opportunities for our soldiers in countering Russian terror." "Thanks for the extra armored vehicles. And for help in consolidating partners," he said.

"Thanks to Britain for agreeing to train our pilots. We are creating a coalition to train pilots on modern Western aircraft. Britain – yes, Poland – yes. I am sure that France and our other partners will join. We continue to work on a coalition of fighters, we are actively moving. Of course, thanks to Britain for the long-range capabilities for our soldiers, for the range," the president said.

"At all meetings, our Peace Formula was discussed, and now there is more readiness of partners to follow the Ukrainian formula. There is more support for our entry into the EU, more understanding that Ukraine's entry into NATO is inevitable," Zelenskyy also said.

"The main results of these days: new weapons for Ukraine, respect for the Ukrainians, and we managed to make our victory closer. And we will add more support," the president said.

The appeal was recorded by Zelenskyy in the vestibule of the train on which he was returning to Kyiv.