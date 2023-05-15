Facts

19:54 15.05.2023

There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

2 min read
There is more willingness of partners to follow Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is returning home with new defense packages.

"Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain… We are returning home with new defense packages. More new and powerful weapons for the front, more protection for our people, more political support," he said in a video address on Monday.

Zelenskyy thanked Italy for "help in protecting the lives of our people – from protecting the sky to preparing for the full restoration of Ukraine after hostilities."

"Thanks to Germany for the largest defense package: EUR 2.7 billion, Iris air defense systems of various modifications and missiles for them, guns and shells, armored vehicles... In addition, Germany will support our country for a long time. There are EUR 11 billion for this, purely for defense," he also said, adding: "Moreover, Germany takes part in the European Peace Facility, which strengthens our defense."

Zelenskyy also thanked France for "new opportunities for our soldiers in countering Russian terror." "Thanks for the extra armored vehicles. And for help in consolidating partners," he said.

"Thanks to Britain for agreeing to train our pilots. We are creating a coalition to train pilots on modern Western aircraft. Britain – yes, Poland – yes. I am sure that France and our other partners will join. We continue to work on a coalition of fighters, we are actively moving. Of course, thanks to Britain for the long-range capabilities for our soldiers, for the range," the president said.

"At all meetings, our Peace Formula was discussed, and now there is more readiness of partners to follow the Ukrainian formula. There is more support for our entry into the EU, more understanding that Ukraine's entry into NATO is inevitable," Zelenskyy also said.

"The main results of these days: new weapons for Ukraine, respect for the Ukrainians, and we managed to make our victory closer. And we will add more support," the president said.

The appeal was recorded by Zelenskyy in the vestibule of the train on which he was returning to Kyiv.

Tags: #return #tour #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

17:19 15.05.2023
There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

16:48 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

15:52 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

Zelenskyy on timing of counteroffensive: You will see it, and Russia will feel it

14:55 15.05.2023
Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

Ukraine offers Europe victory to save itself – Zelenskyy in Aachen

14:39 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

14:38 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

Zelenskyy: New barriers between countries threaten all of Europe

09:31 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

Zelenskyy is on visit to UK

13:56 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

12:49 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

11:39 13.05.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

UK pleased to be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and drones – Sunak

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

LATEST

Russian troops shell Nikopol, three wounded, including teenager

Korniyenko: We count on Sweden's support for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU during its presidency of EU Council

Over last two days, AFU to advance on flanks of Bakhmut from 350 m to 2 km in some places – Cherevaty

Poroshenko on Zelenskyy's European tour: We do maximum we can to provide successful offensive of AFU

Occupiers inflict 38 air, two missile strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian Council of Churches supports establishment of Intl Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine

URCS launches first aid animal courses in Kyiv

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Increasingly regular series of Russian drone, missile strikes likely aimed at degrading Ukrainian abilities to conduct counteroffensive – ISW

Syrsky: Our troops' advance in Bakhmut direction is first success of offensive operations in course of Bakhmut defense

AD
AD
AD
AD