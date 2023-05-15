Ukrainian Council of Churches supports establishment of Intl Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations supports the creation of an International Tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"Realizing the scale of the grief that Russia has brought to our faithful, to the entire Ukrainian people, realizing what a threat Russian imperialism poses to the peoples of Europe, based on our religious principles, our convictions, the call of our own conscience, we unconditionally support the creation of an International Tribunal that would judge the Russian authorities for the crime of aggression, that is, for the war started against Ukraine. We advocate that the International Tribunal, which the leading countries are working on, be created and start working as soon as possible. And everyone who started an aggressive war against Ukraine would be punished. We appeal to all states of the world, in particular to the House of Representatives, the Senate and the U.S. Department of State, with a request to support the creation of a tribunal on the International Model," the Council of Churches said in a statement.

The Council also said it categorically condemns the practice of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their forced adoption.

"We call on the UN, UNICEF and the Red Cross to put pressure on Russia to return deported Ukrainian children to the country and reunite them with their parents and relatives," according to the statement.

The Council of Churches also welcomes the International Criminal Court's investigation of the Russian authorities and war criminals.

"We call on the international community to also support a compensation mechanism capable of redressing the damage inflicted on the Ukrainian state and society by Russia," the Council said.