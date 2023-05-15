Facts

16:48 15.05.2023

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his visit to Italy, he "agreed on weapons and air defense."

"Today, we have become stronger. I met with the President of Italy and the President of the Council of Ministers – these are political-level meetings. I've heard that Italy will continue supporting Ukraine – as much as it is necessary for us to stand up and defend our people and our territory," he said in video address on Saturday.

"We agree with Giorgia, Madam Prime Minister, on our new joint defense steps. There are good things we can do together to protect the sky. There are good things we can do together to protect the land. We agreed on weapons and air defense," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, today he "had the honor to personally thank Rome, all of Italy, Ms. Meloni, and everyone in the Italian political class who is honestly responding to the current threat to our entire European way of life."

"By the way, Italy today absolutely clearly supported all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. I thank you for that. Today, there is also a Joint Declaration with Italy. All the important things: the European Union – Italy supported the start of negotiations in 2023, correct and timely signals about NATO," the president said.

He expressed special gratitude to "to all those people who were on the streets of Rome with our Ukrainian flags, who met the Ukrainian delegation with an open heart and sincere good emotions... Italy should always be on the side of good so that good remains in Europe."

