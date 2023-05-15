UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

The UK will start training groups of Ukrainian pilots in the summer according to an adapted program, with the help of which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to use various types of aircraft, the British government has said.

"This summer we will commence an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training. This will adapt the programme used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply a different kind of aircraft," according to the statement published on government's website on Monday.

It is noted that this training goes "hand in hand with UK efforts to work with other countries on providing F16 jets – Ukraine's fighter jets of choice."

In February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support their efforts to build a new Ukrainian air force using NATO-standard F16 aircraft.