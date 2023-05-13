Facts

14:14 13.05.2023

Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

The Alley of Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has been opened in one of the parks of the Ukrainian capital.

"The Alley of Volunteers appeared in Kyiv, it is dedicated to the resilience and invincibility of the volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the organization’s website reports.

Since the beginning of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the URCS volunteers have provided assistance to more than 10 million Ukrainians.

The report notes that today people need the help of volunteers around the clock. URCS volunteers evacuate people from settlements where hostilities continue, deliver humanitarian aid to remote settlements of Ukraine to support those affected by the war.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the Alley of Volunteers of the URCS is located in the park of partisan glory in Darnytsky district in Kyiv.

