New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

Germany has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR2.7 billion, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"It is preliminary known that the package will include 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles; 30 Leopard tanks; four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems; 200 reconnaissance UAVs; 100 armored vehicles; 100 logistics support vehicles; 15 Gepards; a large amount of ammunition," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The deputy head of the President's Office thanked the allies for the assistance provided.