Facts

12:54 13.05.2023

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

1 min read
New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

Germany has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR2.7 billion, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"It is preliminary known that the package will include 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles; 30 Leopard tanks; four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems; 200 reconnaissance UAVs; 100 armored vehicles; 100 logistics support vehicles; 15 Gepards; a large amount of ammunition," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The deputy head of the President's Office thanked the allies for the assistance provided.

Tags: #assistance #germany

MORE ABOUT

19:37 05.05.2023
EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

19:59 04.05.2023
Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

20:44 03.05.2023
Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

13:01 02.05.2023
Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

14:39 25.04.2023
Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

12:15 25.04.2023
European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

21:37 20.04.2023
Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

10:26 19.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

19:22 17.04.2023
Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

10:18 13.04.2023
Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

LATEST

Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Switzerland amends legislation to allow supply of weapons to Ukraine - media

URCS volunteers in Mykolaiv provide assistance to victims of night shelling

Zelenskyy to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in Rome

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against daughter of ex-Defense Minister Lebedev, Andriy Derkach, owners of VS Energy

Russians launch two rocket carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 12 Kalibr missiles

Kyiv protests against illegal seizure of OCU Cathedral in Simferopol by occupying authorities

AFU Air Force on media info on 90% effectiveness of air defense: This percentage does not apply to all enemy weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD