Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

The government will hold consultations with the heads of factions, groups and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada on May 1 regarding the ratification of the agreement on Ukrainian minerals with the United States, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Tomorrow we plan to hold consultations with the heads of groups and factions and the leadership of the parliament regarding the details of this agreement," Shmyhal said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the agreement is international and will be ratified in the Verkhovna Rada, and regarding the United States, he noted that at this stage only their verification by the government will be sufficient.

"After ratification in parliament, this agreement will enter into force and we will be able to move forward and sign a technical agreement between legal entities of the United States and Ukraine," he added.

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that the agreement on minerals with the United States could be signed within the next 24 hours.