Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

The decision to regulate drug markups in the retail network did not lead to the closure of pharmacies, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

"We do not see the closure of pharmacies now... The State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control is constantly issuing licenses for new points of sale of medicines... More licenses were issued in April [than in March]," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Liashko also noted that currently "the key task is to open pharmacy points in rural areas."

"We are intensively inviting people to do this at the obstetrician points of the Primary Medical Care Centers," he said.

Liashko added that the Ministry of Health is currently coordinating proposals with pharmaceutical market participants regarding the rules for marketing medicines.

"We have developed a document, we are modeling with the involvement of various economists what level or percentage of marketing should be. I think we will also come up with a certain proposal in the near future," he said.