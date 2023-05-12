Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

The Defense Ministry will order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said during a visit to Kharkiv region.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the trip took place jointly with chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych and director of the state concern Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev and with the participation of head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

During the working visit, the Defense Minister tested the Oplot tank.

"I am convinced that in the tank coalition, the Ukrainian tank, for example, the Oplot, should be in the forefront. There must be an armored fist at the front, because the most important value is the preservation of the lives of our defenders. So that they can protect us, so that they don't lose their health, they need armored vehicles. I love the cuisine and music of different peoples of the world, but in industry I remain an industrial Ukrainian protectionist. That is why it was decided that the Ministry of Defense will order Oplots from Ukroboronprom for the Ukrainian army," the minister said.

In addition, during the visit, the minister awarded honors to employees of several Ukroboronprom enterprises for their contribution to the defense capability of Ukraine.