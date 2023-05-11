Number of wounded due to shelling of Toretsk increases to nine people – PGO

The number of wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Toretsk, Donetsk region, has grown to nine people, there is a whole family among the victims, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"According to the investigation, on May 11, 2023, the troops of the Russian Federation, at about 13:00, fired from artillery at Toretsk. A 65-year-old local resident received a shrapnel wound. Two hours later, the Russian army again shelled this settlement. This time possibly from the multiple launch rocket system Smerch," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that enemy shells hit the residential quarter. Five men and three women were injured, among the victims there is a family – parents and a son.

In addition, houses, outbuildings, garages and a car were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation was launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, the occupiers fired at Toretsk, as a result, six people were injured.