19:38 11.05.2023

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that as a result of training under the new Canadian-Latvian initiative, Ukrainian junior officers will master the process of planning, coordinating maneuvers and conducting reconnaissance.

“My Canadian and Latvian colleagues, Anita Anand and Ināra Mūrniece, launched a new ambitious project for training brave Ukrainian junior officers in Latvia. They will master the process of planning and orders, maneuver coordination, intelligence reconnaissance, etc. I believe that Canadian and Latvian instructors will do their best to help our warriors learn how to fight and win. Education is the key to the success,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

He also thanked the Canadian and Latvian peoples for supporting Ukraine.

“We will celebrate our victory together,” Reznikov added.

As previously reported, the Canadian Defense Ministry informed that Canada and Latvia would jointly train Ukrainian military in Latvia, starting from May 15 this year. These exercises are conducted in addition to other ongoing deployments of the Canadian Armed Forces as part of Operation UNIFIER in support of Ukraine.

In total, more than 36,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained under UNIFIER at the moment.

