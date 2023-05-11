All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

All Challenger 2 tanks that London wanted to deliver to Kyiv are already in Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

He said, speaking in the House of Commons, that he knows that all these tanks have arrived in Ukraine, as well as a lot of spare parts, and a lot of armored vehicles. But he doesn’t know if all these goods were delivered, but emphasized that all the tanks are in Ukraine.

He added that the Ukrainian military learned how to use these tanks both in Britain and in Ukraine.

Earlier, British media reported that Britain would send Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks, 20 Bulldog armored personnel carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery units.

Challenger 2 is the main battle tank of the British Ground Forces, produced from 1994 to 2009. The caliber of the rifled gun is 120 mm, the ammunition is 52 shells. In total, the British industry has produced more than 400 tanks of this model.

In April, it became known that the British authorities handed over to Ukraine several thousand shells for Challenger 2, some of these shells contain depleted uranium.