Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

The "Platform of Joint Actions" Integration Hub opened in the city of Mukachevo to facilitate the active inclusion of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in decision-making processes within their host community, the press service of the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine (UNDP) has said.

"The non-governmental organization Mariupol Youth Union developed the hub with the assistance of the UNDP, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the European Union. The Integration Hub is hosted in the Center for Public and National Culture. UNDP supported the project with $90,000 to overhaul the premises and an additional $15,000 to train the staff. UNHCR contributed $30,000 for the purchase of furniture and equipment," it said.

Zakarpattia region hosts some 147,000 registered internally displaced people, of which 39,000 are hosted in Mukachevo community.

"In response to the devastating effects of the February 2022 full-scale invasion, the Mariupol Union of Youth NGO, now relocated in Zakarpattia region founded this hub, to serve as a multifunctional space for all in the community.This hub will provide professional skills trainings, workshops for youth in cooperation with the NGO NEEKA, and serve as a gathering point for the Mukachevo and displaced communities as well as private sector actors and local authorities. It will thereby help promote social cohesion and foster growth and sustainable development in Mukachevo and its environs," the UNDP said.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ukraine Christophoros Politis said the hub constitutes a platform for inclusion and engagement in Mukachevo. It is intended to create a space to strengthen cohesion between host communities and displaced people, businesses and civil society organizations, and to demonstrate the positive impact of joint action at local level.

"UNDP remains steadfast and committed to promoting inclusion and diversity, in its support to the recovery of Ukraine," he said.

UNHCR Representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing said the purpose and spirit of this hub are to create a space where locals from Mukachevo, and people who have fled and found safety and a new home there, can come together to get to know each other, learn new skills and contribute to the communities in which they live.

"I very much support the approach that people who have been forced to flee their homes and find safety here should not be viewed as 'IDPs' or 'refugees', but rather be welcomed and embraced as fully included members of the society, who bring valuable skills and capacities, and help the region advance and move forward to a brighter future," she said.

Program Manager at the EU Delegation in Ukraine Alejandro Eggenschwiler said the hub marks another critical step towards building genuinely inclusive communities.

"The Russian war of aggression cannot divide the people of Ukraine. The enthusiasm with which local communities welcome newcomers is inspiring," he said.