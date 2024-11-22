Facts

16:30 22.11.2024

UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

Photo: https://www.mev.gov.ua/novyna/dopomoha-yaponiyi-ta-proon-odesa-i-kharkiv-otrymaly-vazhlyve-dlya-prokhodzhennya-zymy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan, in coordination with Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, have supplied critical energy equipment to the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Odesa. This support aims to enhance the cities' critical infrastructure amidst ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

"We thank UNDP and the Japanese government for this support, which will better meet the needs of Kharkiv and Odesa residents. The additional generating equipment will strengthen the reliability of electricity and heating supply this winter," stated Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko in a ministry press release.

Kharkiv received 15 frequency-controlled drives and a powerful gas turbine, essential for its infrastructure. Meanwhile, Odesa will install two gas-powered cogeneration units, which, along with two previously delivered units, will cover approximately 50% of the city's critical energy needs.

Additionally, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing 32 generators to support water supply systems.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, during a recent visit to Kyiv, announced plans to deliver more energy equipment to Ukraine, thanking UNDP and JICA for Japan's assistance in providing such assistance to Ukrainian cities.

According to UNDP Deputy Representative Christoforos Politis, strengthening Ukraine's energy sector remains a top priority of the programme within the framework of which, thanks to a strategic partnership with the Government of Japan, Ukraine received critical energy equipment that provided electricity to more than 6 million people.

To date, Japan through the mediation of UNDP has supplied Ukraine with 2,361 units of generators and charging stations with a combined capacity of 25.6 MW, along with three gas turbines and four autotransformers.

Tags: #japan #energy_equipment #ministry_of_energy #undp

17:14 16.11.2024
Ukraine to receive 100 generators from Japan this year – Sybiha

17:10 16.11.2024
Ukraine, Japan discussing next steps to further liberalize visa regime – Sybiha

14:45 16.11.2024
Ukraine, Japan to hold bilateral dialogue on security issues due to participation of North Korean troops in Russian aggression – MFA

13:34 16.11.2024
Japanese FM to visit Bucha

12:32 16.11.2024
Japanese FM arrives in Ukraine – Embassy

17:54 08.11.2024
Olympic Dreams: the third Japanese camp of the Olympic Reserve of Ukraine

16:25 29.10.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Japan for additional financial assistance

20:55 17.10.2024
Umerov discusses with Japanese counterpart common threats, particularly from North Korea

16:04 04.10.2024
Ukraine opens Honorary Consulate in Japan's Kobe

21:13 02.10.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Ambassador of Japan, ending his mission in supporting Ukraine, presents him with state award

