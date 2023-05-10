JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

The JYSK international network has restored a store damaged by a missile from the occupying country of Russia in the Riviera shopping center, the opening will take place on May 11, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

In May 2022, a Russian missile was reportedly hit by a Russian missile, causing significant damage to the mall. As of today, the Riviera shopping center has been completely restored.

"It is symbolic that exactly one year after the destruction from a missile strike, a fully rebuilt JYSK store will open in the Riviera shopping center in Odesa. With the resumption of the operation of this store, the JYSK chain in Ukraine will reach the pre-war number of 85 operating stores," Country Director of JYSK in Ukraine Yevheniy Ivanytsia said in the press release.

As specified in the statement, walls, shop windows, part of the equipment and lighting, internal communications, and the front door were damaged in the JYSK store in Riviera. During the restoration, it was rebuilt in accordance with the modern concept of the network 3.0 – with new lighting and a spacious design, zonal placement of product categories. The total area of the store is 1,266 square meters. The store also has an additional exhibition area for garden furniture with an area of 74 square meters.

In addition to resuming work in the Riviera shopping center, from the beginning of 2023, the JYSK chain opened two new stores and announced the opening of four more new outlets by the end of summer: in June in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region and Kamianske, Dnipro region, in July in Sofiyivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, in August in Drohobych, Lviv region.