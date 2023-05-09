Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

A coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create a Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression against Ukraine called on the world community to support its implementation, as stated in a joint statement.

The leaders of 37 states in the document strongly condemned the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including all crimes and atrocities committed by Russian troops and officials, including attacks against civilians, conflict-related sexual violence and other Russian war crimes on Ukrainian territory.

“We therefore reaffirm that those responsible for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine must not go unpunished, and call on the international community to consider appropriate actions, including through the establishment of an appropriate justice mechanism to ensure effective accountability for the crime of aggression … We call on other states and international organizations to join our collective work,” the text of the statement reads.

For their part, the coalition members once again confirmed their full support for the creation of a tribunal to ensure the effective responsibility of the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression.

They also called on Russia to immediately release all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens and return all those deported, including children.

The statement expresses the unwavering support of the Ukrainian people, deep respect for the courage and endurance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an appeal to the states of the world to help Ukraine.