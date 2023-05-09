Facts

15:33 09.05.2023

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected unconditional evidence for another 59 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation who voted for the recognition of the "L/DPR" and contributed to the unleashing of a full-scale war against Ukraine, the SBU reports.

"On February 15 last year, they voted for a resolution to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to recognize the ‘independence’ of the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On the basis of the deputy's appeal on February 21, the head of the Kremlin signed the relevant decrees," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the SBU, the next day, Russian deputies supported the ratification of the "Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" between the aggressor country and terrorist organizations of the L/DPR."

"After that, the leaders of the terrorists ‘officially’ appealed to the Russian president with a request to provide them with military assistance in repelling their far-fetched ‘aggression.’ On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine," the message says.

Thus, as emphasized in the Security Service, Russian deputies contributed to the implementation of the Kremlin's plan for attempts to seize Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

"The Security Service has completed the pretrial investigation and submitted the indictments to the court. The lawbreakers face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property," the SBU informs.

Comprehensive measures are continuing to bring the perpetrators to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.

