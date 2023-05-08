EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

The EU authorities, as part of the upcoming 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, are considering the option of banning the export of certain technologies and the use of certain intellectual property objects by it, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a number of documents.

The proposals include adding about 70 people and 30 organizations to the sanction lists; expanding restrictions from goods to intellectual property rights and licenses for their production, the agency reports.

The restrictions should also affect more media outlets, including RT Balkan, and IT companies that can supply critical technologies and programs to the Russian intelligence community. The EU also wants to tighten the rules regarding the transshipment of oil from ship to ship at sea and bans on ships entering EU ports.

Bloomberg recalls that it previously reported that the EU was working on bans on the transit of many goods through the Russian Federation, restrictions for ships that turn off transponders, as well as a mechanism that can be used against third countries that help Russia evade sanctions. According to the agency, if the mechanism is approved, two lists will be created in the EU - countries, according to the European Union, giving Russia the opportunity to circumvent sanctions, and prohibited from supplying goods. The initial goal of the initiative is to deter third countries from helping the Russian Federation. In case of failure, the EU member states, by unanimous decision, will be able to replenish the lists with specific countries and goods prohibited for export there.

In addition, 35 structures from China, the UAE, Iran, Armenia, Uzbekistan may be included in the sanction lists in connection with the supply of goods to Russia.

Earlier on Monday, representative of the European Commission (EC) Eric Mamer said that the EC had sent proposals to the EU member states on the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

At the end of April, the Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the EU is discussing the possibility of imposing restrictions on the export of certain goods from the European Union to a number of third countries, which, as assumed in Brussels, re-export sanctioned products to Russia. At the same time, as the sources of the publication noted, some EU member states are concerned about the potential consequences of the EC initiative, including how such measures may affect relations with third countries.

Last month, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that the next, 11th, package of sanctions against Russia would mainly be aimed at preventing circumvention of existing restrictions. Representatives of the European Commission refuse to name any dates for the appearance of this package, referring to the fact that they do not comment while working on the next sanctions.

The approval of these restrictive measures requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU countries. It is expected that the permanent representatives of the EU member states will hold a meeting on May 10 to discuss proposals for the 11th package of sanctions.