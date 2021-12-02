Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

Ukraine will receive an expert opinion from the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) on the law "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs)" on December 10-11 this year, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska has said.

"Experts of the Venice Commission held meetings with various stakeholders both in Ukraine and abroad. There were also discussions with me. I had a separate meeting with experts of the Venice Commission. They are preparing their conclusion. Preliminarily, we expect that the decision on the conclusion of the Venice Commission will be made on December 10-11 this year," the minister said in an interview with the Dom TV channel.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on de-oligarchization on November 5, 2021. The law came into force on the day following the day of its publication, and will come into effect six months after the date of its entry into force.

At the same time, the law becomes invalid after 10 years from the date of its entry into force.