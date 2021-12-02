Facts

16:56 02.12.2021

Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

1 min read
Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

Ukraine will receive an expert opinion from the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) on the law "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs)" on December 10-11 this year, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska has said.

"Experts of the Venice Commission held meetings with various stakeholders both in Ukraine and abroad. There were also discussions with me. I had a separate meeting with experts of the Venice Commission. They are preparing their conclusion. Preliminarily, we expect that the decision on the conclusion of the Venice Commission will be made on December 10-11 this year," the minister said in an interview with the Dom TV channel.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on de-oligarchization on November 5, 2021. The law came into force on the day following the day of its publication, and will come into effect six months after the date of its entry into force.

At the same time, the law becomes invalid after 10 years from the date of its entry into force.

Tags: #de_oligarchization #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:06 29.11.2021
German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

14:54 03.11.2021
Rada eliminates inconsistencies in de-oligarchization law

Rada eliminates inconsistencies in de-oligarchization law

12:10 25.10.2021
Stefanchuk sends draft law on local referendum to Venice Commission

Stefanchuk sends draft law on local referendum to Venice Commission

18:29 18.10.2021
Signing of de-oligarchization should be unblocked - Korniyenko

Signing of de-oligarchization should be unblocked - Korniyenko

13:28 30.09.2021
Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

10:28 30.09.2021
Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

18:51 29.09.2021
Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

12:37 25.09.2021
Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

14:06 23.09.2021
Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

10:34 16.09.2021
Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council decides to provide Ukraine with EUR 31 mln for strengthening defense within framework of European Peace Facility

Pope Francis may visit Ukraine in near future - head of UGCC

Rada passes Ukraine's state budget for 2022 with 268 supportive votes

Zelensky submits bill on multiple citizenship to parliament

In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

LATEST

At meeting with Lavrov, Blinken calls for Russia to pull back forces from Ukraine, adhere to Minsk agreements

EU Council decides to provide Ukraine with EUR 31 mln for strengthening defense within framework of European Peace Facility

Pope Francis may visit Ukraine in near future - head of UGCC

Rada extends for year law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Rada passes Ukraine's state budget for 2022 with 268 supportive votes

Rada ratifies protocol to agreement with Hungary, Romania, Slovakia on multinational engineer battalion

Zelensky submits bill on multiple citizenship to parliament

Shmyhal expects to vaccinate majority of adult population by end of 2021

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD