Facts

16:23 26.08.2022

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

1 min read
The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has suspended the provision of its opinions on bills developed in Ukraine, in particular on a local referendum, for the period of the war, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"This bill was developed not only by parliamentarians, but also together with the entire expert community, representatives of local self-government. It was sent to the Venice Commission, the conclusion from which we expect. But just for the period of the war, the conclusions on the bills of the Venice Commission regarding Ukraine were suspended. After receiving the conclusion we will make a decision on introducing this bill to the hall of the Verkhovna Rada," the chairman told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

As reported, bill No. 5512 on a local referendum was registered in Parliament on May 19, 2021. At the end of October, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk submitted the bill for consideration to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

