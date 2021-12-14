Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) supported the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the swearing-in of judges appointed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following the termination of the powers of judges appointed in 2013 to 2018.

According to the statement on the Constitutional Court's website on Tuesday "this is stated in the Synopsis (summary report) of December 13, 2021 following the results of the 129th plenary meeting of the Venice Commission, which took place on December 10 and 11 of this year."