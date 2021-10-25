Stefanchuk sends draft law on local referendum to Venice Commission

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that he sent draft law No. 5512 "On local referendum" for consideration to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

"Taking into account the authority of the Venice Commission recognized in the European environment, I look forward to receiving an objective expert opinion on the draft law 'On local referendum. It is critically important that the document becomes a model law and a truly effective mechanism for implementing direct democracy at the local level," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, on May 19, a group of deputies registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No. 5512 on the local referendum, after which its public discussion was organized. Stefanchuk was among the authors of the bill, who then held the post of the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, together with head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia, his first deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko and deputy Yevhenia Kravchuk.

On October 13, Stefanchuk predicted that the draft law on a local referendum could be submitted for consideration at the first reading in parliament before the New Year.