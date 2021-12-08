Facts

13:15 08.12.2021

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has postponed consideration of the issue of providing an opinion on the law of Ukraine "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs)" to the next plenary session.

Representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Olha Sovhyria said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday that the next plenary session of the Venice Commission is scheduled for the second half of January 2022.

The conclusion will be provided on an urgent basis, she said.

Earlier, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska reported that Ukraine was expected to receive an expert opinion from the Venice Commission on the de-oligarchization law on December 10-11, 2021.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on de-oligarchization on November 5, 2021. The law came into force on the day following the day of its publication, and will come into effect six months after the date of its entry into force. At the same time, the law becomes invalid after 10 years from the date of its entry into force.

Tags: #oligarchs #venice_commission
