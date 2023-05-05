Facts

14:15 05.05.2023

Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

2 min read
Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who arrived in Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"The head of state noted that this is the first visit of the head of the foreign affairs department of Bahrain to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in July 1992," the statement said on Friday.

Zelenskyy noted that "this is an important signal of cooperation and support between our states."

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to Bahrain for "the unfailing support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine amid full-scale Russian aggression, which was repeatedly evidenced during the voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly."

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of humanitarian assistance from Bahrain for Ukraine and its citizens.

"Since our struggle is not only at the front - our people, our society are also on the battlefield. Their work helps our army to de-occupy our territory," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would definitely win because it "fights against aggression and defends its homes and families."

The President also noted that he offered the Ukrainian peace formula to the international community, as Ukraine strives for peace.

"And we will be grateful to all the states that really want to help Ukraine achieve peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President invited Bahrain to take part in the initiated diplomatic process to achieve peace.

"In particular, to join the implementation of certain points of the formula and take part in the future Peace Summit," the president said.

In addition, Zelensky discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain the problem of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and the search for ways to return them to Ukraine and to their families.

During the meeting, the President and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on Bahrain's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as joining promising cooperation projects in the humanitarian and economic sectors.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the issue of demining "significant areas of Ukrainian territory contaminated as a result of hostilities, and the practical needs for the necessary equipment."

Tags: #bahrain #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:06 05.05.2023
Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

14:32 04.05.2023
Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

13:27 04.05.2023
Zelenskyy in The Hague calls for creation of tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy in The Hague calls for creation of tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

12:30 03.05.2023
Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

19:59 02.05.2023
Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

19:32 02.05.2023
Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

09:37 02.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

18:07 01.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

16:14 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

Ukrainian army still lacks military chaplains – Head of State Ethno-Politics Service

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

URCS pays cash assistance to over 137,000 people this year

AD
AD
AD
AD