Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who arrived in Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reports.

"The head of state noted that this is the first visit of the head of the foreign affairs department of Bahrain to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in July 1992," the statement said on Friday.

Zelenskyy noted that "this is an important signal of cooperation and support between our states."

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to Bahrain for "the unfailing support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine amid full-scale Russian aggression, which was repeatedly evidenced during the voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly."

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of humanitarian assistance from Bahrain for Ukraine and its citizens.

"Since our struggle is not only at the front - our people, our society are also on the battlefield. Their work helps our army to de-occupy our territory," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would definitely win because it "fights against aggression and defends its homes and families."

The President also noted that he offered the Ukrainian peace formula to the international community, as Ukraine strives for peace.

"And we will be grateful to all the states that really want to help Ukraine achieve peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President invited Bahrain to take part in the initiated diplomatic process to achieve peace.

"In particular, to join the implementation of certain points of the formula and take part in the future Peace Summit," the president said.

In addition, Zelensky discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain the problem of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and the search for ways to return them to Ukraine and to their families.

During the meeting, the President and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on Bahrain's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as joining promising cooperation projects in the humanitarian and economic sectors.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the issue of demining "significant areas of Ukrainian territory contaminated as a result of hostilities, and the practical needs for the necessary equipment."