Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 80 dead Ukrainian servicemen, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reports.

"Today, the bodies of 80 dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned home. The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration said on Friday.

According to the report, the transfer of the bodies of the dead defenders is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.