Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Berlin police have launched an investigation after information was leaked to the media about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Germany, Spiegel said.

In its publications about the visit of the President of Ukraine, the media cited the words of a police officer and published confidential details of the planned operation.

"Berlin Police never officially provided any information that jeopardized a state visit," the authorities said.

Earlier, on May 3, the publications Bild and Berliner Zeitung said the President of Ukraine should arrive in Germany on May 13 at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

After the publication t-online reported that Zelenskyy could cancel his visit to Germany due to information leaks.