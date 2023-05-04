Facts

19:59 04.05.2023

Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

1 min read

Berlin police have launched an investigation after information was leaked to the media about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Germany, Spiegel said.

In its publications about the visit of the President of Ukraine, the media cited the words of a police officer and published confidential details of the planned operation.

"Berlin Police never officially provided any information that jeopardized a state visit," the authorities said.

Earlier, on May 3, the publications Bild and Berliner Zeitung said the President of Ukraine should arrive in Germany on May 13 at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

After the publication t-online reported that Zelenskyy could cancel his visit to Germany due to information leaks.

Tags: #investigation #police #germany #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:01 02.05.2023
Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

20:10 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

18:30 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

10:26 19.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

11:14 12.04.2023
SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

17:57 10.04.2023
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

14:48 10.04.2023
Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

14:52 05.04.2023
SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

09:48 05.04.2023
Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

19:29 03.04.2023
Rheinmetall AG building service hub in Romania to maintain western equipment for Ukraine

Rheinmetall AG building service hub in Romania to maintain western equipment for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

Odesa mayor taken into custody with UAH 13.4 mln alternative bail in 'Krayan' case – SAPO

LATEST

Fire in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, probably due to falling drone debris – mayor

UAV shot down during air-raid sirens in Kyiv – local authorities

There will be no collective deportation of Russians from Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Air defense works in Kyiv – local authorities

Ukraine, the Netherlands determined to create comprehensive system to hold Russia accountable for aggression – statement

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KYIV – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Ukraine to use Croatia's experience in demining – Svyrydenko

Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

AD
AD
AD
AD