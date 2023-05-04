Facts

18:58 04.05.2023

Belgian govt prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

1 min read
Belgian govt prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

The Belgian government is preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo assured during a press conference with the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands in The Hague.

"We will continue this support and demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine. Now it's our turn to help Ukraine get rid of the brutal and illegal occupation again. This is the same occupation that our countries experienced during the Second World War. That is why the Belgian government is preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine," the press service of the President of Ukraine said, citing De Croo.

He also said that since the beginning of the war, Belgium has frozen more than EUR 50 billion of assets of Russian individuals and entities.

Tags: #ukraine #belgium

