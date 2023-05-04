Facts

15:42 04.05.2023

Zelenskyy believes in success of counteroffensive

1 min read
Zelenskyy believes in success of counteroffensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he believes in success of the counteroffensive.

"We believe in success of the counteroffensive. We are doing our best – not only the military but also our society, our factories and entrepreneurs think how our army can be strengthened," he said at a press briefing in The Hague following a meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium on Thursday.

"We are getting ready and we do not think that we might not succeed. I am sure that we will achieve the result. I cannot guarantee a 100% success, because no one knows this. I don't know whether it is correct to talk about success when you lose people. Anyway, we will advance," he said.

