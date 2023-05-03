Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Two inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been successfully carried out at the Rivne NPP under an agreement between Ukraine and the agency in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

As the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on its website on Wednesday, the inspections were carried out by agency inspectors with the participation of the state inspector of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

"The purpose of the inspections is to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and information on the design of the nuclear installation provided by Ukraine in accordance with the agreement," the inspection noted.

Based on the results of the check, there are no comments from the IAEA inspectors, the regulator stated.