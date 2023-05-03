Facts

19:24 03.05.2023

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

In Mykolaiv and Kherson regions on Wednesday, May 3, the forces and means of air defense of the air command Pivden (South) destroyed four Russian drones, the press service of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Two Lancet attack UAVs, one Merlin-VR UAV and one operational-tactical UAV. Excellent combat work of the soldiers of the mobile firing groups of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky radio engineering brigade and Kherson Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade," the Telegram channel says.

Tags: #russia #uavs #destruction

