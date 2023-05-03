Facts

14:52 03.05.2023

Zelenskyy calls on Finland to accelerate preparation of 16th military aid package to Ukraine

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Finland to expedite the provision of military assistance to Ukraine under the 15th package and start preparing the 16th package of assistance in Ukrainian defense capabilities.

"The subject of our talks today is Russian aggression. There are aspects in which Finland regularly supports our struggle for sovereignty. Finland, like us, stands for peaceful coexistence between peoples. I thank Finland for the already 15th aid package [to Ukraine]. This is absolutely necessary for us – for the survival of our country and people. We urge to speed up the provision of the 15th aid package and start preparing the next 16th package as soon as possible, which is very important for us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Finnish leader Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.

He thanked the Finnish side for its contribution to strengthening the global coalition to stop Russian aggression and readiness to fulfil the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as well as Finnish business companies for coordinated assistance to Ukraine with the supply of energy equipment after Russian rocket attacks.

"We appreciate being among the first countries that responded to the request for assistance," the Ukrainian president said.

