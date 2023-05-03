Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

On Wednesday, Russian occupying troops shelled Kherson railway station, information on the number of wounded is being specified, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokhudin has said.

"The enemy hit Kherson railway station – information about the victims and destruction is being specified," Prokhudin said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the enemy fired on the ambulance. According to preliminary information, three people were injured.