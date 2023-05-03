Facts

14:40 03.05.2023

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

1 min read
Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

On Wednesday, Russian occupying troops shelled Kherson railway station, information on the number of wounded is being specified, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokhudin has said.

"The enemy hit Kherson railway station – information about the victims and destruction is being specified," Prokhudin said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the enemy fired on the ambulance. According to preliminary information, three people were injured.

 

Tags: #shell #kherson

MORE ABOUT

15:53 03.05.2023
One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

19:32 01.05.2023
Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

13:08 26.04.2023
Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

16:52 25.03.2023
Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

12:52 11.03.2023
Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

17:13 09.03.2023
Ukrainian defenders send enemy tank which shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson from left bank on Thurs to follow Russian warship

Ukrainian defenders send enemy tank which shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson from left bank on Thurs to follow Russian warship

11:31 09.03.2023
Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

20:07 07.03.2023
Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD