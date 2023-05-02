Reznikov speaks over phone with his Norwegian, Finnish counterparts

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that he had telephone conversations with his Norwegian and Finnish colleagues, in particular, they discussed the situation on the battlefield.

“Today I had a phone talk with my Norwegian colleague Bjørn Arild Gram Bjornarildgram. Feel support from our Norwegian friends. Expecting to continue our fruitful cooperation in defence sphere,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

Also later, the minister wrote that he was glad to talk with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

“Discussed the situation on the battlefield. The Republic of Finland is our reliable ally on the way to joint victory over russian aggression,” Reznikov said on Twitter.