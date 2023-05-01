Facts

21:02 01.05.2023

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has registered in the Verkhovna Rada the bills On the extension of martial law in Ukraine and On the extension of the general mobilization.

Bill cards No. 9259 and No. 9260 appeared on the website of the Parliament.

The texts of the documents have not yet been made public.

As reported, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said martial law and mobilization in Ukraine would be extended, probably for 90 days, from May 19, 2023 until the middle of August.

Earlier, on February 7, the Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days (from February 19, 2023).

