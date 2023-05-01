Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region
The Air defense forces destroyed 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region and the Caspian region, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.
"At about 02:30 at night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft – nine Tu-95s from Olenegorsk region (Murmansk region) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea region," he wrote on the Telegram channel.
According to him, a total of 18 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles were launched.
Forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15.