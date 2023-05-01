Facts

09:36 01.05.2023

Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

1 min read
Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

The Air defense forces destroyed 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region and the Caspian region, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"At about 02:30 at night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft – nine Tu-95s from Olenegorsk region (Murmansk region) and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea region," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, a total of 18 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles were launched.

Forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15.

Tags: #destroyed #missiles

MORE ABOUT

10:59 28.04.2023
Some 11 missiles, two UAVs shot down over Kyiv at night – authorities

Some 11 missiles, two UAVs shot down over Kyiv at night – authorities

11:16 22.04.2023
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

11:41 01.04.2023
U.S. considering alternative long-range missiles for Ukraine instead of ATACMS - Milley

U.S. considering alternative long-range missiles for Ukraine instead of ATACMS - Milley

10:00 21.03.2023
As result of explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kalibr-NK missiles destroyed – Intelligence Agency

As result of explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kalibr-NK missiles destroyed – Intelligence Agency

10:56 09.03.2023
For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

For first time, enemy attacks with missiles of various types, fires six of Kinzhal-type – Ihnat

10:14 09.03.2023
Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian army shots down 34 out of 48 Russian cruise missiles, destroys four kamikaze drones – Zaluzhny

09:29 09.03.2023
Kinzhal-type missile hit infrastructure facility in Kyiv – local authorities

Kinzhal-type missile hit infrastructure facility in Kyiv – local authorities

11:37 06.03.2023
AFU destroy about 650 personnel of aggressor army, nine tanks, 15 UAVs over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 650 personnel of aggressor army, nine tanks, 15 UAVs over day – General Staff

17:17 02.03.2023
Russia's massive missile attacks may remain in past, enemy seeking new tactics – Humeniuk

Russia's massive missile attacks may remain in past, enemy seeking new tactics – Humeniuk

20:27 28.02.2023
Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Twenty-five people wounded, incl three children in Pavlohrad due to enemy shelling – regional authorities

Search operation in Uman completed: 23 dead, incl. six children, two women missing – Klymenko

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

LATEST

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Twenty-five people wounded, incl three children in Pavlohrad due to enemy shelling – regional authorities

Ukraine preparing steps to create tribunal for Russian aggression crimes – Zelenskyy

Search operation in Uman completed: 23 dead, incl. six children, two women missing – Klymenko

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

AD
AD
AD
AD