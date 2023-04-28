Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls not to perceive the Ukrainian counteroffensive as a decisive battle, since the final battle is the one that will lead to the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories.

"The counteroffensive should not be considered a decisive battle. The decisive battle is the one that will lead to the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories. This conclusion can be drawn at the end, not at the beginning of the battle," Kuleba said at a joint briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries on Friday.

He said people who view the counteroffensive as a decisive battle "distort the picture of Ukrainian efforts."

"If one counteroffensive is needed, there will be one; if two or more are needed, it will be so. This is not a conflict that can be frozen," the minister said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said Ukraine will fight until victory.