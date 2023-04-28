Facts

Czech President: No doubt that Ukraine to become member of EU, NATO

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said he has no doubts about the future membership of Ukraine in the European Union and NATO and for his part intends to provide active assistance in this matter.

"My colleagues [in the EU] and I brought news to the Ukrainian government that we would be on their side. Since it is absolutely clear that Ukraine fully deserved membership in NATO and the EU. Ukraine deserved it for its stamina, courage, its opposition and struggle for freedom. For all of us, it is an example. I have no doubt that Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO. The only question is when," the Czech president said in Kyiv.

The Czech leader also said the Czech Republic is ready to provide active assistance to Ukraine on issues of accession to the EU and NATO within the framework of partnership.

"Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership should begin before the end of the year. Mr. Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is not ready to get EU membership just like that. Very active work is underway, there is something to offer, there is experience, active cooperation is underway in this direction. We are ready to actively provide assistance within the partnership," he said.

According to Pavel, the Czech Republic supports the creation of an international Special Tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

