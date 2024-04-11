Zelenskyy meets with Czech President Pavel in Vilnius

During a working visit to Vilnius for the participation in the Three Seas Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel.

"We discussed the defense assistance to Ukraine and the strengthening of defense industry cooperation, our integration into the EU and NATO, as well as the conclusion of a security agreement," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of state also informed his interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield, Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and the needs for power equipment.