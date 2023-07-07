Facts

10:35 07.07.2023

Czech President sees no other end to war than Ukrainian victory

2 min read
Czech President sees no other end to war than Ukrainian victory

We want Ukraine to win, so that we win everything, so that we preserve the values on which our society is built, Czech President Petr Pavel said at a press conference in Prague on Thursday following meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You can count on our support and assistance in the future. We will support you, as it has been since the first day of Russia's full-scale aggression," he said.

According to him, "we fought for our independence and could independently decide which organization we want to belong to. Therefore, I am convinced that we must support Ukraine. I see no other solution to the war than a Ukrainian victory, because if, God forbid, Russia won, then all our valuables would be destroyed."

In addition, he said, "many Czech firms are already cooperating with Ukrainian ones and we want to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine not only after the war, but even now during the hostilities. We see this as a good opportunity for Czech firms."

According to him, 30 Czech entrepreneurs will visit Kyiv next week, where they will talk about expanding cooperation.

At the NATO summit, Pavel said, "we will talk about a certain institutionalization of Ukraine through a plan for a medium time horizon that will fix support for Ukraine."

"Ukraine will speak with NATO allies on an equal footing, and communication between Ukraine and NATO countries will move to another level. Here it is necessary to say quite clearly that it is in the interests of the Czech Republic that, when the war is over, Ukraine starts negotiations on joining NATO," he said.

