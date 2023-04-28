Ukraine, Czech Republic draft projects for joint production of weapons, training aircraft, repair of tanks

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects for the joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and the repair of tanks with the possibility of full production work on Ukrainian territory, Czech leader Petr Pavel said.

"We have prepared six key projects for joint production on the basis of both Ukrainian and Czech companies. As for specific projects, these are the production of weapons, ammunition, the repair of tanks like the T-62, as well as the potential production of training aircraft. For us, the transfer of technology and production is a priority so that this production can be partially or completely carried out on the territory of Ukraine. The end result will be used taking into account the technologies that are in both countries," he said at a joint press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Slovakia in Kyiv.

Pavel also said cooperation between the Czech Republic and Ukraine will continue to deepen not only in terms of military assistance, but also in other forms, in particular, in the field of commerce.

In addition, according to him, the Czech Republic is ready to offer Ukraine support, assistance and cooperation in the sectors of energy, economy, transport infrastructure, and housing. It will be sent as part of the restoration program to Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region.

"I am glad that we have reached an agreement with Mr. Zelenskyy on these issues. We have reached an understanding that there must be cooperation and that we must move quickly to implement it... The restoration of Ukraine must begin now," the Czech President said.