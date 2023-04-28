Facts

17:53 28.04.2023

Ukraine, Czech Republic draft projects for joint production of weapons, training aircraft, repair of tanks

2 min read
Ukraine, Czech Republic draft projects for joint production of weapons, training aircraft, repair of tanks

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects for the joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and the repair of tanks with the possibility of full production work on Ukrainian territory, Czech leader Petr Pavel said.

"We have prepared six key projects for joint production on the basis of both Ukrainian and Czech companies. As for specific projects, these are the production of weapons, ammunition, the repair of tanks like the T-62, as well as the potential production of training aircraft. For us, the transfer of technology and production is a priority so that this production can be partially or completely carried out on the territory of Ukraine. The end result will be used taking into account the technologies that are in both countries," he said at a joint press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Slovakia in Kyiv.

Pavel also said cooperation between the Czech Republic and Ukraine will continue to deepen not only in terms of military assistance, but also in other forms, in particular, in the field of commerce.

In addition, according to him, the Czech Republic is ready to offer Ukraine support, assistance and cooperation in the sectors of energy, economy, transport infrastructure, and housing. It will be sent as part of the restoration program to Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region.

"I am glad that we have reached an agreement with Mr. Zelenskyy on these issues. We have reached an understanding that there must be cooperation and that we must move quickly to implement it... The restoration of Ukraine must begin now," the Czech President said.

Tags: #ukraine #weapons #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

20:59 28.04.2023
European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

20:40 28.04.2023
Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

19:59 28.04.2023
Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

16:47 28.04.2023
Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

13:15 28.04.2023
Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

19:15 27.04.2023
Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

14:42 27.04.2023
NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

20:30 26.04.2023
Czech govt approves inclusion of Russian Orthodox Church's head in sanctions list – MFA

Czech govt approves inclusion of Russian Orthodox Church's head in sanctions list – MFA

17:57 24.04.2023
Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

17:06 24.04.2023
Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

LATEST

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

North Macedonia joins coalition on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Kuleba

Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Zelenskyy: As Ukraine prepares for counteroffensive, partners cannot have any defensive taboos

AD
AD
AD
AD