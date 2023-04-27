Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the international analytical center GLOBSEC as part of the delegation's visit to Ukraine.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current security challenges in the world and the region, as well as strengthening the support of international partners for Ukraine on its way to victory in the aggressive war unleashed by Russia," the NSDC press service said.

Danilov said that at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, many people were mistaken with their calculations and forecasts for Ukraine, which "survived and gave such a rebuff to the Russian occupiers that no one expected." Today, due to the inability to win on the battlefield, Russia will try to achieve its plans through internal destabilization. According to him, Russia will continue its attempts to destabilize Europe and undermine the unity in support of Ukraine, in particular, by spreading disinformation and carrying out cyberattacks.

"No one knows Russia better than us, we know their Achilles' heel, but global cooperation and unity is needed for a common victory. For Ukraine, the final solution of the issue of Russia will be a big victory – so that our children live in safety and peace," Danilov said.

In turn, the head of the delegation, GLOBSEC's President Róbert Vass said the organization was the first of those who opened an office in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to him, Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine has become an attack against European civilization and values, and the future of all of Europe is being decided in Ukraine.

He said Ukraine has shown unprecedented courage, resilience and creativity in countering Russian aggression.

The GLOBSEC's President assured of his readiness to make every possible effort to support Ukraine and promote its position on the world expert platforms.