Kuleba: Only goal of spring counteroffensive is liberation of Ukraine's territory

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said the only goal of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the liberation of the entire territory of Ukraine.

"There will be a counteroffensive in the spring, but I won't say when. We are preparing. The only goal is to liberate the territory of Ukraine, we will liberate our territory," Kuleba told the Italian television channel Sky Tg24.

Kuleba also commented on the information that the journalist of the Italian edition of La Repubblica, Corrado Zunino, was wounded near Kherson as a result of shelling.

"As soon as I heard the news about this ominous event, I contacted our military, who told me the details of the case. They contacted the journalist and will do everything possible to help him," the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, Kuleba noted the importance of the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"China can play an important role. There is great respect for territorial integrity, China has reaffirmed its firm commitment to territorial integrity," Kuleba said.