Facts

18:30 26.04.2023

Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

2 min read
Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

The world must be just and stable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter. There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on a Telegram channel on Wednesday following a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I had a phone call with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. During the hour-long conversation, we discussed a full range of topical issues of bilateral relations. Particular attention was paid to the ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine," he said.

"No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people. We are on our land and fighting for our future, exercising our inalienable right to self-defense. Peace must be just and sustainable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter. There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the conversation, they discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership. "Before the full-scale Russian invasion, China was Ukraine's number one trading partner. I believe that our conversation today will give a powerful impetus to the return, preservation and development of this dynamic at all levels," he also said.

