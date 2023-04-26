Facts

13:08 26.04.2023

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

In Kherson, ten reinforced concrete shelters will be installed in crowded places with the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"In order to save the lives of residents of Kherson who are under constant shelling, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with the assistance of the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, will install 10 shelters in public places," the URCS reported on its official website.

Reinforced concrete structures will help protect people from attacks by various types of weapons, including multiple rocket launchers, and blast waves. In one shelter with an area of 10 square meters, 10-15 people will be able to stay at the same time. Shelters will be placed near markets, bus stations, public transport stops and places where administrative services are provided.

"Now the situation in Kherson is difficult. The city is shelled daily by heavy artillery, as a result of which people, including children, are being killed. We are doing everything possible to help people – these are cash payments, and the issuance of food vouchers, food and hygiene kits. But now we see a great need for the arrangement of shelters in public places ...," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the National Committee of the URCS.

According to Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, at present, the safety of citizens of the state is in the first place.

"Very many thanks to the Red Cross of Ukraine for constantly coming to the aid of people who are suffering from Russian aggression and in need of humanitarian assistance. There are all possible means to minimize the risks for citizens who remain in Kherson, including those who work on the life support of the city, provide public services and restore critical infrastructure. Thanks to the strong support of humanitarian organizations, we can take care of the safety of our people," Vereschuk said.

