Facts

12:13 26.04.2023

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova


USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

A bipartisan draft resolution of the US House of Representatives "On the Position of the House of Representatives on the Conditions for Ukraine's Victory" has been presented in Washington, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"A bipartisan draft resolution of the lower House of Representatives of the United States on the position of the House of Representatives on the conditions of Ukraine's victory has been solemnly presented on Capitol Hill," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night.

According to her, Chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission Congressman Joe Wilson (Republican), Co-Chair Steve Cohen (Democrat) and Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Marcy Kaptur (Democrat) held a press briefing with the participation of Viktor Yushchenko, the third President of Ukraine.

"The draft resolution notes that the U.S. House of Representatives: 1) Reaffirms that it is the policy of the United States that Ukraine defeat the invasion [by the Russian Federation] and restore its internationally recognised borders of 1991; 2) Believes that peace after Ukraine's victory should be secured through Ukraine's integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which is consistent with the long-term policy of the United States; 3) Declares that the United States must work with its allies and partners to ensure the following: a) Russia is to pay reparations to Ukraine; b) the international community shall provide assistance in rebuilding Ukraine; c) the leadership of the Russian Federation shall be brought to justice for this war of aggression; d) justice shall be restored for the victims of the crimes committed by Russia during the invasion,” Markarova said.

She thanked her partners and friends in Congress "for their leadership in consolidating assistance to Ukraine and the bipartisan vision of our common victory!"

Tags: #usa #resolution #victory

