Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine, part of NEQSOL Holding (Azerbaijan), expands the geography of the Affordable Roaming service and adds five more countries: the USA, Canada, Israel, Switzerland and Azerbaijan, the company's press service reported on Monday.

"From May 23, 2022, Vodafone customers who were forced to travel to these countries can use the free roaming service package by paying only the usual Ukrainian subscription fee," the report says.

The operator notes that the Affordable Roaming service includes 10 GB of Internet, 300 minutes: 250 outgoing to Ukrainian numbers of Vodafone Ukraine, 50 minutes – to other Ukrainian operators, calls in the host country, as well as incoming calls from any network. The package also includes 100 SMS.

The service is now available in 32 countries: Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, the USA, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Sweden.

Vodafone Ukraine automatically activates the Affordable Roaming service for subscription subscribers with a connected service package at a tariff, and for contract subscribers with a paid bill.