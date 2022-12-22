Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has agreed with international partners to extend the free Roaming Like at Home service for 2023 for subscribers who were forced to leave Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

"After lengthy negotiations with international partners, we managed to agree on such conditions so that millions of Kyivstar customers remain with Ukrainian communications. Roaming Like at Home will work next year in 27 European countries. I am grateful to the partners who have helped Ukrainians for a long time be in touch," Oleksandr Halushko, the head of the additional services and operator relations department at Kyivstar, said.

Kyivstar informed that by paying the cost of services in the tariff, subscribers will continue to receive full unlimited access to Kyivstar numbers, minutes to other networks in the tariff, as well as free incoming calls.

Kyivstar also announced additional megabyte packages in roaming.

"Customers have from 2,000 to more than 20,000 MB, depending on the tariff. And if the megabytes in the tariff are not enough for clients, you can also order packages for a fee, from 1 to 10 GB each," the report says.

As reported, Roaming Like at Home is available in more than 50 Kyivstar tariff plans for subscription, contract and business customers. In particular, in the subscription tariff LOVE UA Maximum and LOVE UA for contract and business clients.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communications and data transmission services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G. Until the end of 2021, about 26.2 million mobile subscribers and about 1.2 million fixed Internet customers used its services.

Kyivstar's shareholder is the international group VEON (formerly VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) stock exchange.